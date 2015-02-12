PARIS Feb 12 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 Futures up 0.25 percent at 0715 GMT
TOTAL
The French oil major took a $6.5 billion writedown in the
fourth quarter on Canadian oil sands, U.S. shale gas and
European refining assets as the collapse in crude oil prices
sent net adjusted profits down 10 percent.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said on Thursday it would cut its exposure
to Russia in the face of mounting loan loss provisions as it
posted a nearly three-fold increase in fourth-quarter net
profit.
PERNOD RICARD
French spirits group on Thursday posted a flat first-half
operating profit as a crackdown on extravagant spending in China
and a struggling vodka market in the United States, its biggest
market prevented earnings growth.
EDF
French power utility said on Thursday net income rose 5.2
percent to 3.70 billion euros as output at its nuclear plants
exceeded forecasts and despite a decline in power consumption
due to mild weather.
RENAULT
The French carmaker said on Thursday it was targeting
further sales and earnings improvement this year after strong
European deliveries of no-frills cars and mini-SUVs more than
tripled full-year profit.
FAURECIA
The French auto parts maker said a lower euro and cheaper
raw materials would lift profit in 2015 as it posted solid
second-half earnings growth on Thursday, buoyed by Asian demand.
PUBLICIS
The advertising agency promised business would pick up in
the second half of this year as it recovered from a tough 2014
marred by a failed mega-merger with U.S. peer Omnicom.
LEGRAND
The power switch and socket maker said difficult prospects
in Russia would drag on 2015 revenue growth as it delivered
full-year profit that undershot expectations.
HERMES
The French luxury goods maker demonstrated further
resilience to the industry downturn, posting a 9.6 percent rise
in fourth-quarter sales at constant exchange rates, slightly
below some analysts' expectations.
CLUB MED
Chinese conglomerate Fosun and its allies controlled 92.81
percent of French holiday group Club Mediterranee at
the close of their offer, French markets regulator AMF said on
Wednesday, declaring the bid successful.
REXEL
The energy products distributor said its had decided to
place all its European operations under a single regional head.
. The company also reported results.
SIGFOX
French startup Sigfox has raised $115 million from seven
heavyweight investors to help it build new networks globally to
connect everything from washing machines to smart metres to the
Internet.
