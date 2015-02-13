PARIS Feb 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 February futures up 0.41 pct at 0717 GMT

L'OREAL

The cosmetics group posted forecast-beating fourth-quarter comparable sales growth, driven in part by strong demand for its luxury fragrance and cosmetics brands such as Yves Saint Laurent and Armani.

KLEPIERRE

The French shopping mall operator Klepierre saw its 2014 net profit improve slightly even though revenues fell as the group sold non-core assets to refocus on fast-growing urban areas.

DASSAULT AVIATION, AIRBUS

French President Francois Hollande said Egypt would order 24 Rafale fighter jets, one naval frigate and related military equipment in a deal to be signed in Cairo on Monday worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.70 billion).

HAVAS

The French advertising holding company achieved 3.5 percent organic sales growth on revenue of 551 million euros in the fourth quarter, finishing a strong year driven by new contract wins and strength in Britain and emerging markets.

AIR FRANCE

The airline plans to announce on Friday to its works council a plan to cut 348 jobs at its regional airports, Les Echos newspaper reported on its web site.

AIRBUS

The U.S. unit of Europe's Airbus Group was awarded a contract worth $221 million to build 41 more UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopters for the U.S. Army, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contracts on Thursday.

CASINO

Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA, posted a slightly lower fourth-quarter profit as a larger tax burden offset more profitable operations, according to a Thursday filing. GPA is controlled by France's Casino

