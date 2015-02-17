PARIS Feb 17 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE

The French industrial gases group said it expected to increase profit again this year after net income rose 3.8 percent in 2014 adjusted for currencies and the operating impact of the disposal of Anios.

ORANGE

France's biggest telecom operator posted in-line revenue and operating profit for last year as continued cost-cutting helped it maintain profitability despite sales shrinking across its major markets amid tough competition.

KERING

The French luxury and sports brands group said the weak euro and strong dollar was likely to boost revenue this year but could hit margins in the first half due to its hedging policies.

PUBLICIS RELAXNEWS

French ad agency Publicis said it has opened exclusive talks to buy press agency Relaxnews for 15 million euros with the aim of reaching a deal by April.

CLUB MED

Chinese conglomerate Fosun's bid for Club Med will reopen on Feb. 20 through March 5, according to the AMF markets watchdog. At the close of its previous offer on Feb. 9, Fosun held 92.8 percent of Club Med's capital.

GECINA, BNP PARIBAS

French property group Gecina said it bought a 28,500 square meter building in Paris' Boulogne-Billancourt suburb from BNP Paribas Real Estate, the French bank's property arm, for 188 million euros.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....