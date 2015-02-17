PARIS Feb 17 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIR LIQUIDE
The French industrial gases group said it expected to
increase profit again this year after net income rose 3.8
percent in 2014 adjusted for currencies and the operating impact
of the disposal of Anios.
ORANGE
France's biggest telecom operator posted in-line revenue and
operating profit for last year as continued cost-cutting helped
it maintain profitability despite sales shrinking across its
major markets amid tough competition.
KERING
The French luxury and sports brands group said the weak euro
and strong dollar was likely to boost revenue this year but
could hit margins in the first half due to its hedging policies.
PUBLICIS RELAXNEWS
French ad agency Publicis said it has opened exclusive talks
to buy press agency Relaxnews for 15 million euros with the aim
of reaching a deal by April.
CLUB MED
Chinese conglomerate Fosun's bid for Club Med will reopen on
Feb. 20 through March 5, according to the AMF markets watchdog.
At the close of its previous offer on Feb. 9, Fosun held 92.8
percent of Club Med's capital.
GECINA, BNP PARIBAS
French property group Gecina said it bought a 28,500 square
meter building in Paris' Boulogne-Billancourt suburb from BNP
Paribas Real Estate, the French bank's property arm, for 188
million euros.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....