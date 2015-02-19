PARIS Feb 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Airline group accelerates cost cuts and defers debt reduction goals as pressure on revenues and a weak euro threaten to dampen the benefits of lower oil prices.

ESSILOR

The world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses posts a 15 percent rise in full-year operating profit on the back of 12 percent revenue growth, helped by expansion in North America and fast-growing countries, and acquisitions.

TECHNICOLOR

Reports full-year adjusted EBITDA grew to 550 million euros from 537 million euros, sets objective to return by 2020 to an adjusted EBITDA above 500 million euros with a free cash flow in excess of 250 million euros.

ATOS

The French IT services firm said net income grew 8.8 percent last year and predicted a return to organic sales growth this year after a 1.1 percent drop in 2014.

The company also said it was moving Michel-Alain Proch into the role of senior executive vice-president and promoting Deputy Finance Director Elie Girard to Proch's role as finance director.

INGENICO

Ingenico is targeting 10 percent organic sales growth this year, driven by its main electronic payment and payment terminals business, but it expects to see some margin erosion due to competitive pressures.

HEINEKEN

The Dutch brewer announced a 750 million euro share buyback

ALSTOM

General Electric's 12.4-billion-euro ($14.08 billion) bid for Alstom's power equipment business is likely to face a full-scale investigation by EU antitrust regulators, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

NATIXIS

The bank's board renewed Chief Executive Laurent Mignon's term in office for another four years at a meeting on Wednesday, the French investment bank said.

TARKETT

Floorings and sports surfaces group Tarkett said it expects the economic environment in Russia to "remain uncertain for some time" but hopes to benefit this year from a weaker euro and the erosion of some raw material prices.

AXA

AXA Real Estate said on Wednesday it had raised over 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for its latest European commercial real estate fund, as it seeks to build the biggest fund of its kind.

EDF

The power company's CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told a parliamentary hearing there was room for further cost cuts at the company.

