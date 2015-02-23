PARIS Feb 23 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 March futures up 0.82 percent at 0747 GMT.
AREVA
French state-controlled nuclear group Areva said on Monday
its unaudited 2014 accounts showed it would post a net loss of
about 4.9 billion euros ($5.57 billion), stemming mostly from
provisions and asset writedowns.
GEMALTO
Gemalto said on Monday it does not see a big financial
impact from the SIM card encryption issue.
ORANGE
Orange said it will buy out Orascom's stake and rights in
Mobinil.
SANOFI
The drugmaker's new boss, Olivier Brandicourt, could earn up
to 4.2 million euros a year at the drugs group and pocket an
extra 4 million euros within 12 months as a one-off golden
handshake.
UNIBAIL, KLEPIERRE, ALTAREA
U.S. real estate investment management firm CBRE Global
Investors aims to raise 1.2 billion euros by selling 10 shopping
malls in France and Belgium, according to French newspaper Le
Figaro.
COFACE
The French government said on Monday it is considering
transferring export guarantees currently managed by credit
insurer Coface to the BPI public investment bank.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Exchange operator CME Group Inc said it fined
derivatives broker Newedge USA, a unit of the French bank, $1.75
million for violating rules in metals markets over two years.
AIRBUS
South Korea's top air carrier Korean Air Line Co. has signed
a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Europe's Airbus to
jointly bid for Seoul's indigenous fighter development project,
Korean Air officials said Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported.
CELLECTIS
The cancer immunotherapy company said it filed for an
initial public offering on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange of up to
$115 million. [1.usa.gov/1AYzScv
]
