PARIS, March 2 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 Futures were down 0.16 pct at 0711 GMT

ORANGE

France's Orange and Italy's telecom operator Telecom Italia have been discussing a possible alliance between the former monopolies, Orange's chief executive told the Journal de Dimanche.

LAFARGE

Swiss cement maker Holcim is considering offering its shareholders a sweetener to win their approval for a planned merger with French counterpart Lafarge, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday without citing a source.

VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi said on Friday it would reward shareholders with a share buyback and a generous dividend after agreeing to sell its remaining stake in telecom group SFR to cap off two years of asset sales.

REMY-COINTREAU

The French spirits group said it issued an 80 million euros bond via a private placement with a leading European insurance company.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva plans to cut 15 percent of its wage bill to save 300 million euros ($337 million) a year within three years amid worsening sales prospects for its reactors, union sources briefed by the new management team said.

EDF

Australian uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd is offering equity stakes to Electricite de France and other power utilities, and wants to acquire undeveloped deposits in a year or two, its chief executive said on Saturday.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

The bioanalytical testing services company said it was targetting 300 million euros in 2015 adjusted EBITDA profit after reporting 260 million euros EBITDA for 2014.

