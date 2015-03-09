PARIS, March 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

Liberty Media Chairman John Malone has approached Vincent Bolloré about his interest in selling Universal Music Group, the New York Post reported.

FAURECIA

Faurecia is to offer 500 million euros ($543 million) of new senior notes due 2022 and will use the proceeds primarily to redeem its 250-million-euro 8.75 percent notes due in June 2019 and to refinance short-term loans.

LAFARGE

Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the Swiss cement maker's shareholders in its planned merger with Lafarge, SonntagsZeitung reported.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM will launch a sale of catering unit Servair soon, seen worth up to around 400 million ($435 million) and has mandated BNP Paribas to manage the deal.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM announces February traffic up 0.8 percent at 5.4 million passengers.

ALBIOMA

Albioma announced the end of strike at le Moule site in Guadeloupe which started on Jan. 21. Workers returned to their posts on March 5.

