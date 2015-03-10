PARIS, March 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM

Japan's Marubeni Corp and French engineering group Alstom have won a $1 billion contract to build a 600 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Thailand that would use cleaner technology than traditional plants.

AREVA, EDF

The French government has no plans to merge utility EDF with nuclear group Areva but the two state firms could forge an industrial alliance and EDF may consider a capital investment in Areva's reactor business, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters.

AIRBUS

The aerospace group is confident it can stick to a reduced production target of six aircraft a month for its A330 wide-body jet, its sales chief said.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Airbus is planning the sale of its satellite communications company Vizada and its majority stake in structural components maker PFW Aerospace.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The bank's retail banking arm LCL plans to cut over 1,600 jobs at its branches and among back office roles, amounting to about 10 percent of its workforce, les Echos newspaper reported on its web site.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM airline group "must reform or decline", the group's chairman and chief executive Alexandre de Juniac said in an interview with Les Echos newspaper as he launched a new push to secure trade union agreements for his latest cost-cutting plan.

Separately, aviaton experts said European airlines face further restructuring and consolidation to close a gap in profitability with industry kingpins in North America.

TF1

Eight French nationals including celebrity yachtswoman Florence Arthaud, Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and boxer Alexis Vastine were among 10 killed when two helicopters collided in Argentina on Monday while filming a French reality TV show. Broadcaster TF1, which had backed the show, expressed sadness and solidarity for the victims' families.

VINCI / EIFFAGE

Users can expect price increases of 0.27 to 1.41 percent if the government goes ahead with a plan to rewrite rules on highway concessions, said a Socialist lawmaker who resigned in protest from a commission on the issue. Those would be on top of a 1.5 percent rise to compensate for higher property taxes, he said in an interview with le Parisien newspaper.

Seperately, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told the AFP that the government wanted to "completely revisit" the highway concession contracts held by groups including Vinci and Eiffage.

