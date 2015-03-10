PARIS, March 10 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ALSTOM
Japan's Marubeni Corp and French engineering group
Alstom have won a $1 billion contract to build a 600
megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Thailand that would use
cleaner technology than traditional plants.
AREVA, EDF
The French government has no plans to merge utility EDF with
nuclear group Areva but the two state firms could forge an
industrial alliance and EDF may consider a capital investment in
Areva's reactor business, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told
Reuters.
AIRBUS
The aerospace group is confident it can stick to a reduced
production target of six aircraft a month for its A330 wide-body
jet, its sales chief said.
Separately, Bloomberg reported that Airbus is planning the
sale of its satellite communications company Vizada and its
majority stake in structural components maker PFW Aerospace.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The bank's retail banking arm LCL plans to cut over 1,600
jobs at its branches and among back office roles, amounting to
about 10 percent of its workforce, les Echos newspaper reported
on its web site.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM airline group "must reform or decline", the
group's chairman and chief executive Alexandre de Juniac said in
an interview with Les Echos newspaper as he launched a new push
to secure trade union agreements for his latest cost-cutting
plan.
Separately, aviaton experts said European airlines face
further restructuring and consolidation to close a gap in
profitability with industry kingpins in North America.
TF1
Eight French nationals including celebrity yachtswoman
Florence Arthaud, Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and boxer
Alexis Vastine were among 10 killed when two helicopters
collided in Argentina on Monday while filming a French reality
TV show. Broadcaster TF1, which had backed the show, expressed
sadness and solidarity for the victims' families.
VINCI / EIFFAGE
Users can expect price increases of 0.27 to 1.41 percent if
the government goes ahead with a plan to rewrite rules on
highway concessions, said a Socialist lawmaker who resigned in
protest from a commission on the issue. Those would be on top of
a 1.5 percent rise to compensate for higher property taxes, he
said in an interview with le Parisien newspaper.
Seperately, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told the AFP
that the government wanted to "completely revisit" the highway
concession contracts held by groups including Vinci and Eiffage.
