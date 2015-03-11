PARIS, March 11 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
LAGARDERE
French media to distribution group Lagardere is
targeting 5 percent operating profit growth for 2015 and organic
revenue growth of 3 percent a year for the next five years,
Chairman and Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere told Les Echos
newspaper in an interview.
BIOMERIEUX
French medical diagnostics specialist said 2015 would
"probably be marked by a persistently tight economic
environment." and set itself an organic revenue growth objective
of between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent for the year, at constant
exchange rates and scope of consolidation.
It said its 2014 results were in line with its predictions.
EDF
The French state-controlled utility should consider a
capital increase or partnerships with foreign utilities to
finance the upgrade of its ageing nuclear fleet, a long-awaited
parliament report on power tariffs said on Tuesday.
AREVA
The lossmaking French nuclear group is set to make 1,000 new
job cuts at its German operation, Les Echos newspaper reported
citing an announcement made there by Chief Executive Philippe
Knoche to worker representatives.
HEINEKEN
The Dutch brewer said it would invest 7.5 billion Mexican
pesos ($480 million) to build a brewery in Mexico to supply U.S.
and Mexican markets.
JC DECAUX
JCDecaux Holding, the holding company of the Decaux family,
is to sell 12 million shares in JCDecaux in an
accelerated bookbuild, the firm said on Tuesday.
EURONEXT
Euronext plans to drop its established wheat futures before
the 2018 harvest in favour of a just-launched premium wheat
contract, the exchange said on Tuesday, shrugging off an awkward
start for the new product.
ECONOMICS
EU finance ministers agreed the details of a 315 billion
euro ($338 billion) investment plan on Tuesday to help revive
the European economy without piling up more debt, and now aim to
get the first projects going by the end of the year.
