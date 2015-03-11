PARIS, March 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LAGARDERE

French media to distribution group Lagardere is targeting 5 percent operating profit growth for 2015 and organic revenue growth of 3 percent a year for the next five years, Chairman and Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

BIOMERIEUX

French medical diagnostics specialist said 2015 would "probably be marked by a persistently tight economic environment." and set itself an organic revenue growth objective of between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent for the year, at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

It said its 2014 results were in line with its predictions.

EDF

The French state-controlled utility should consider a capital increase or partnerships with foreign utilities to finance the upgrade of its ageing nuclear fleet, a long-awaited parliament report on power tariffs said on Tuesday.

AREVA

The lossmaking French nuclear group is set to make 1,000 new job cuts at its German operation, Les Echos newspaper reported citing an announcement made there by Chief Executive Philippe Knoche to worker representatives.

HEINEKEN

The Dutch brewer said it would invest 7.5 billion Mexican pesos ($480 million) to build a brewery in Mexico to supply U.S. and Mexican markets.

JC DECAUX

JCDecaux Holding, the holding company of the Decaux family, is to sell 12 million shares in JCDecaux in an accelerated bookbuild, the firm said on Tuesday.

EURONEXT

Euronext plans to drop its established wheat futures before the 2018 harvest in favour of a just-launched premium wheat contract, the exchange said on Tuesday, shrugging off an awkward start for the new product.

ECONOMICS

EU finance ministers agreed the details of a 315 billion euro ($338 billion) investment plan on Tuesday to help revive the European economy without piling up more debt, and now aim to get the first projects going by the end of the year.

