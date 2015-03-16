PARIS, March 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LAFARGE

A conflict between cement makers Lafarge and Holcim deepened on Monday as both groups acknowledged that the terms of their supposed merger of equals could have to be revised to reflect diverging valuations.

DSM

The Dutch supplements maker will sell a 65 percent stake in two of its chemicals subsidiaries to CVC Capital Partners CVC.UL for at least 300 million euros ($316 million) in cash.

PHILIPS

A surprise Asian consortium has emerged in the auction for Philips' lighting components business worth roughly 2.5 billion euros, two sources familiar with the matter said.

UBISOFT

The French video games maker has made a private placement to raise 200 million euro in funding, it said on Monday.

VALEO

The French auto parts maker pledged to outgrow global vehicle production in the coming five years through an expansion into connected cars, autonomous driving and hybrids.

KLEPIERRE

The commercial real estate group has agreed to buy Plenilunio, a 70,000 square metre shopping centre in Madrid. It said the price was based on a gross asset value of 375 million euros.

VIVENDI

U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive, owner of the Travel Channel, agreed to buy a majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN for 584 million euros.

Scripps will buy the 52.7 percent stake in TVN currently held by Polish financial holding ITI and French media firm Vivendi.

HSBC

The French financial prosecutor's office has requested that HSBC's Swiss private bank be put on trial in France to answer charges over a suspected tax-dodging scheme for wealthy customers, a judicial source said on Friday.

TOTAL

Total SA shut the 74,000-barrel-per-day crude distillation unit at its 225,500-bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday night for about 10 days of repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

AIRBUS

Airbus Helicopters is slated to sign on Monday a contract worth around $3 billion for the development and production of military and civil helicopters in South Korea, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

SANOFI

Studies of a new class of experimental cholesterol-lowering drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors signal that they can reduce by half the risk of heart attack and other major cardiovascular problems compared to standard treatment alone.

An 18-month, 2,300-patient trial of a PCSK9 drug called Praluent being developed by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc was shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems from 3.3 percent for placebo patients to 1.7 percent for the treatment group.

