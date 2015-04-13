PARIS, April 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures up 0.04 pct at 0602 GMT

VIVENDI / LAGARDERE

French media group Vivendi, with cash to spend after selling a chunk of its business, has no plans to bid for smaller rival Lagardere, a spokesman said.

BOUYGUES

Property group Thanlyin Estate Development has chosen a consortium, including Dragages Singapore, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, for the design and construction of a new phase of Star City. Contract is worth total of $125 million (about 110 million euros), of which Bouygues Construction's share is valued at about 65 million euros.

AIRBUS

The Franco-German company will not abandon its A380 jumbo jet programme despite slow sales, its chief executive told Les Echos newspaper, and needs more time to decide whether to redesign its engines as major customer Emirates Airline has requested.

DASSAULT AVIATION

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered 36 "ready-to-fly" Rafale fighter jets made by Dassault Aviation to modernise his country's ageing warplane fleet as neighbouring states upgraded their military hardware.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The shares of Alcatel-Lucent jumped on Friday after it emerged that rival Nokia is considering selling its maps business known as HERE. Some investors believe Nokia could use the proceeds to bid for Alcatel-Lucent or its wireless business.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

Argentina will appeal an order by international arbitrators that it pay Suez Environnement $405 million in damages relating to the termination of a water management contract, its economy minister said on Friday.

