PARIS, April 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SODEXO

The French catering, facilities management and vouchers group kept its full-year goals after operating profit rose 8.6 percent in the first half, helped by cost cuts and new contracts in North and Latin America, and Australia.

RENAULT

The carmaker will hold an emergency board meeting in response to French government moves to tighten its grip on the carmaker and its alliance with Nissan, a company source with knowledge of the matter said.

LAFARGE

Holcim's second-largest shareholder Eurocement said it is nominating its owner Filaret Galchev for a position on the board of a planned tie-up between the Swiss cement maker and France's Lafarge.

The proposal of Galchev in an emailed statement may signal that Eurocement, which holds a 10.8 percent stake in Holcim, will support the merger with Lafarge at next month's shareholder vote.

ALCATEL

Finnish telecoms equipment group Nokia plans to add some 500 research jobs in France on top of those already working for its takeover target Alcatel-Lucent as part of an undertaking on jobs given to French President Francois Hollande, Alcatel's boss said on Wednesday.

CASINO

French retailer Casino said growth slowed in the first quarter, reflecting a still lacklustre performance in France, despite price cuts there, while an economic slowdown in Brazil hurt the sales of its consumer electronics business.

