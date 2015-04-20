PARIS, April 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.26 percent at 0602 GMT.

SAINT GOBAIN

Sika's board of directors wants to buy out the company's major shareholder to try to stop a takeover of the Swiss chemicals business by France's Saint-Gobain, SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported, citing two unnamed sources.

KPN

Cable company Liberty Global Plc said it would buy KPN's Base mobile telephony subsidiary in Belgium for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in cash.

EDF

The French power utility said construction work at its Flamanville nuclear plant in the country's western Normandy region can go ahead despite recently disclosed anomalies.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French car maker said it and China's Dongfeng Motor Group (DFG) will spend 200 million euros ($216 million) on a joint project to develop a platform to manufacture small cars.

ACCOR

The French hotel group announced the acquisition of digital services provider Fastbooking

GRAND MARNIER

The French wines and spirits group said first-quarter revenue rose to 25.1 million euros from 23.2 million a year earlier.

ROBERTET

The French manufacturer of flavour and perfume additives and ingredients said full-year net income rose 15.5 percent to 12.8 million euros.

