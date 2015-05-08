(repeats)

PARIS May 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE

The French state bought 5.1 million Air France KLM shares, giving it an additional 1.7 percent stake in the Franco-Dutch airline for which it paid between 33.15 million euros ($37.08 million) 45.9 million euros, it said on Friday.

VIVENDI

The arrival of France's Vivendi VIV.PA as a "stable" shareholder in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI is good news for the Italian phone company, the chief executive of Mediobanca MDBI.MI said on Friday.

EURONEXT

Former Euronext CEO Dominique Cerutti sought to calm unease about his early departure from the pan-European exchange operator, telling employees it was in the best interests of the group to ensure its stability.

AVENIR FINANCE

Avenir Finance Q1 revenue jumps to 20.8 million euros

AIRBUS

Airbus has moved ahead of U.S. rival Boeing BA.N in their race for aircraft orders thanks to a large Latin American win, setting the tone for what could be a fiercely competitive Paris Airshow next month.

