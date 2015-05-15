PARIS May 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR / CASINO

France's Competition Authority is investigating a proposed alliance between Auchan and Systeme U, two French supermarket chains, after Brussels regulators referred it for review, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

The two, which compete with larger companies Carrefour and Casino, had planned to combine their purchasing platforms and put in place broader co-operation that stops short of a complete merger.

ILIAD

The French telecoms group posted a rise in first-quarter sales as strong growth in its mobile business offset more intense competition for broadband customers.

