PARIS May 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.01 pct at 0643 GMT

ORANGE

Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard denied any wrongdoing on Thursday after he was placed under formal investigation over allegations of complicity in the misuse of public funds in a long-running legal case.

RENAULT

Renault might reconsider investment in Turkey if a labour dispute, which has stopped production at its joint venture Oyak Renault, brings instability, the French car maker's head of Eurasia said on Thursday.

PSA

French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor Group will open an assembly plant in Vietnam and have already begun production in Malaysia, according to a Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile spokesperson.

AREVA

France's troubled state-controlled nuclear group Areva is looking at the idea of a capital increase among other refinancing options, its chairman Philippe Varin told the company's annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday.

ENGIE

French power company Engie (the former GDF Suez) would consider working with struggling French nuclear group Areva on some business lines but is not looking for any full-blown acquiitions to help rescue the company, its Chief Executive told the Financial Times.

Engie had said earlier this month it was interested in some of the activities of Areva..

TELECOMS

The time is not right for consolidation in France's telecoms sector, which needs to boost investments, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in a newspaper interview.

ACCOR

French hotel group Accorhas announced the sale and franchise-back of seven hotels in the UK and Ireland for 38 million euros.

