PARIS May 22 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 June futures down 0.01 pct at 0643 GMT
ORANGE
Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard denied any
wrongdoing on Thursday after he was placed under formal
investigation over allegations of complicity in the misuse of
public funds in a long-running legal case.
RENAULT
Renault might reconsider investment in Turkey if a labour
dispute, which has stopped production at its joint venture Oyak
Renault, brings instability, the French car maker's head of
Eurasia said on Thursday.
PSA
French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen and its Chinese joint
venture partner Dongfeng Motor Group will open an
assembly plant in Vietnam and have already begun production in
Malaysia, according to a Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile
spokesperson.
AREVA
France's troubled state-controlled nuclear group Areva is
looking at the idea of a capital increase among other
refinancing options, its chairman Philippe Varin told the
company's annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday.
ENGIE
French power company Engie (the former GDF Suez) would
consider working with struggling French nuclear group Areva
on some business lines but is not looking for any
full-blown acquiitions to help rescue the company, its Chief
Executive told the Financial Times.
Engie had said earlier this month it was interested in some
of the activities of Areva..
TELECOMS
The time is not right for consolidation in France's telecoms
sector, which needs to boost investments, French Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron said in a newspaper interview.
ACCOR
French hotel group Accorhas announced the sale and
franchise-back of seven hotels in the UK and Ireland for 38
million euros.
