PARIS, June 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SPIE

The French Energy services and electrical engineering group took a step closer to its long-awaited flotation on Monday by setting a price range of 14.50 euro ($15.89) to 17.50 euro per share.

LAFARGE

Switzerland's Holcim launched a public exchange offer for all of its French peer's shares that will run through July 3. Each Lafarge shareholder will receive 9 Holcim shares for each 10 they own in Lafarge as part of the merger of the two cement makers.

EDF

The French utility is asking the government for an annual increase of 2.5 percent in regulated electricity prices over three years, a newspaper said on Sunday, ahead of a critical meeting for France's nuclear industry.

AIRBUS

Airbus could announce "several hundred" airplane orders at the June 15-21 Paris Airshow, Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group, said on Saturday.

AIR FRANCE

Air France faces its second safety investigation in as many weeks after pilots were forced to recover in mid-takeoff after entering the wrong data into the computer of a cargo jet, airline and safety officials said.

PUBLICIS

The French advertising agency has agreed to buy Relaxnews , which has a market capitalistion of about 14 million euro, for 19.58 euro per share.

GROUPE GORGE

The French technology company shas raised 25 million euros for its 3D printing business, called Prodways Group, with 10 million coming from Fimalac, owner of Fitch Ratings agency. The money will help Gorge expand its line of 3D printing services offered to corporate customers.

