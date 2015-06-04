PARIS, June 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.56 percent at 0644 GMT

AREVA, EDF

The French government said it would recapitalise state-owned nuclear group Areva as it gave its backing for power company EDF's plan to take over its nuclear reactor business.

There is no link between French power company EDF's EDF.PA plan to take over the nuclear reactor business of state-owned company Areva and the level of EDF's electricity tariffs, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told France Info radio.

AIRBUS

Bombardier Inc will reveal new information about the performance of its CSeries passenger jet at the Paris Airshow based on its test programme, Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer told Reuters.

RENAULT

French automaker Renault SA and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co continue to increase savings through synergies and can meet longer-term goals without expanding its current alliances, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters on Wednesday.

SANOFI

Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme said on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough designation to enzyme replacement therapy olipudase alfa.

VEOLIA

Veolia said on Thursday it won an eight-year contract worth around 450 million euros ($506.79 million) for the water supply in the Métropole Européenne de Lille (MEL), in northern France. [ID:nFWN0YP03E

