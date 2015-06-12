PARIS, June 12 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 June futures down 0.16 pct at 0602 GMT
VIVENDI
Says it has hedged its 41.5 million share stake in
activision blizzard, representing 5.7% of the company's total
common shares.
AREVA
Areva's financial situation is worrying, the head of
France's ASN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday, urging the
loss-making nuclear company and utility EDF EDF.PA to wrap up a
rescue plan for Areva as soon as possible.
AIRBUS
Boeing Co BA.N boosted its 20-year forecast for aircraft
demand by 3.5 percent on Thursday, predicting two out of every
five new jets will feed Asia's booming travel market.
GUILLIN
Groupe Guillin in negotiations to buy Kreis group companies.
Enters into exclusive negotiations with a view to acquire
the shares of the three companies in Germany and Poland forming
the Kreis group
Finalization of acquisition could be in second semester of
2015
RUBIS
Rubis announces successful capital increase of 133.6 million
euros
ORANGE
Orange chief executive Stephane Richard, whose remarks about
ending a licensing deal have caused anger in Israel, will meet
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday during a visit to
the country, a company spokeswoman said.
SANOFI
Woodford Investment Management sold out of French
pharmaceutical firm Sanofi in May on valuation grounds, the
money manager said on Thursday, and instead added several
smaller firms to its main fund.
ZODIAC
Zodiac Aerospace expanded a profit warning triggered by the
cost of tackling aircraft seat manufacturing delays that have
disrupted some jetliner production but insisted it would meet
its goal of resolving the problems by the end of August.
SAINT-GOBAIN
A Swiss court has rejected an appeal by Sika's
controlling shareholder seeking to lift a limit on its voting
rights over the Swiss chemicals company.
