PARIS, June 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.16 pct at 0602 GMT

VIVENDI

Says it has hedged its 41.5 million share stake in activision blizzard, representing 5.7% of the company's total common shares.

AREVA

Areva's financial situation is worrying, the head of France's ASN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday, urging the loss-making nuclear company and utility EDF EDF.PA to wrap up a rescue plan for Areva as soon as possible.

AIRBUS

Boeing Co BA.N boosted its 20-year forecast for aircraft demand by 3.5 percent on Thursday, predicting two out of every five new jets will feed Asia's booming travel market.

GUILLIN

Groupe Guillin in negotiations to buy Kreis group companies.

Enters into exclusive negotiations with a view to acquire the shares of the three companies in Germany and Poland forming the Kreis group

Finalization of acquisition could be in second semester of

2015

RUBIS

Rubis announces successful capital increase of 133.6 million euros

ORANGE

Orange chief executive Stephane Richard, whose remarks about ending a licensing deal have caused anger in Israel, will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday during a visit to the country, a company spokeswoman said.

SANOFI

Woodford Investment Management sold out of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi in May on valuation grounds, the money manager said on Thursday, and instead added several smaller firms to its main fund.

ZODIAC

Zodiac Aerospace expanded a profit warning triggered by the cost of tackling aircraft seat manufacturing delays that have disrupted some jetliner production but insisted it would meet its goal of resolving the problems by the end of August.

SAINT-GOBAIN

A Swiss court has rejected an appeal by Sika's controlling shareholder seeking to lift a limit on its voting rights over the Swiss chemicals company.

