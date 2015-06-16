PARIS, June 16 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
THALES
Defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd 012450.KS on Tuesday
said it will sign an agreement giving it an option to buy Thales
SA's 50 percent stake in their unlisted South Korean joint
venture, valued at about $190 million.
AIRBUS
JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O is eyeing a long-range plane
from Airbus that could carry its customers to distant places
abroad for the first time in its history, potentially growing
its network in South America.
Europe's Airbus Group AIR.PA will design and build about
900 satellites for privately owned OneWeb Ltd, which plans to
offer high-speed, space-based Internet access to billions of
people worldwide, company officials said on Monday.
American Airlines Group AAL.O said on Monday that it would
push back delivery of 35 Airbus Group AIR.PA A320neo family
jetliners by several years, a move that it said gives it more
flexibility to control capacity growth.
MICHELIN
Michelin to invest $22 mln to increase capacity at Dothan,
Ala., manufacturing plant.
LAFARGE
The French cement maker agreed to pay Baring Private Equity
270 million euros to acquire the fund's 14 percent stake in
Lafarge India, returning the subsidiary to 100-percent ownership
subject to completion of the merger with rival Holcim.
GENTICEL SA GTCL.PA - RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE OF IND
APPLICATION FOR U.S. PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF GTL001
(PROCERVIX), COMPANY'S FIRST-IN-CLASS HPV THERAPEUTIC VACCINE
CANDIDATE.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The French airline announced line closures and 80 million
euros of new cost cuts as it accelerates its Perform 2020
restructuring plans in the wake of another drop in unit
revenues.
ADP
The Paris airport operator recorded a 4.2 percent passenger
traffic increase in May.
