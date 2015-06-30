PARIS, June 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.87 percent at 0620 GMT

ORANGE

The French telecoms group Orange said it had signed a agreement with Israel's Partner Communications that gave both companies the right to terminate their Orange brand license agreement.

WENDEL

The French buyout firm Wendel said it was buying U.S. firm AlliedBarton Security Services from Blackstone for $1.67 billion.

ALSTOM

The chief executive of French engineering group Alstom is confident the planned sale of the group's power business to General Electric Co will win European Union approval, he was quoted saying in a newspaper interview.

TRANSGENE

The biotechnology company said on Monday it was restructuring to focus on reasearch and development, a move that is expected to result in the loss of approximately 120 positions, mostly in manufacturing and pharmaceutical development and support functions.

EUROTUNNEL

Employees of a ferry service recently sold by Eurotunnel renewed a blockade of the northern French port of Calais on Monday after a court rejected their bid to extend the service's charter contract with Eurotunnel.

