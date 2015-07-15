PARIS, July 15 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures unchanged at 0657 GMT
ASML HOLDING
The world's second-largest maker of semiconductor production
equipment said its 2015 sales would exceed last year's 5.86
billion euros after reporting second-quarter results broadly
in-line with expectations.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The newly merged cement company confirmed its target of 1.4
billion euros of cost savings within three years, as well as an
overall reduction of capital spending.
WENDEL
The investment company said it would receive an exceptional
dividend of about 210 million euros from chemicals and coatings
group Stahl following the latter's debt refinancing.
NEXANS
The company said it won a contract valued at around 50
million euros for the design, manufacture and installation of
two subsea cable systems for Norwegian state-owned power
transmission operator Statnett.
EUROFINS
The environment testing services company said it agreed to
buy Japanese pollution analysis firm Nihon Soken, which is the
largest laboratory serving the Fukushima prefecture and is
expected to post 2015 revenue of almost 10 million euros.
DBV TECHNOLOGIES
The biopharmaceutical company said it would raise gross
proceeds of $244.8 million from an offering of 7.2 million
American Depositary Shares.
ECONOMY
French consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in June, giving a
year-on-year inflation rate of 0.3 percent, EU-harmonised data
released from the INSEE national statistics office showed.
