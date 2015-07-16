PARIS, July 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.5 percent at 0629 GMT.

CARREFOUR

Europe's largest retailer reported second-quarter sales reflecting slower growth in its core French market and a slump in China while sales picked up in Spain and remained robust in Brazil.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Carmakers are racing for Iran following the country's breakthrough nuclear deal with western powers - pitting past market leader PSA Peugeot Citroen against challengers such as Volkswagen.

PSA Peugeot Citroen is targeting 400,000 annual sales in the country, its Africa and Middle East chief Jean-Christophe Quemard told The Financial Times.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker will adopt a simplified structure centred around five global business units starting in January 2016 to promote growth, it said on Wednesday, as it prepares a new strategic plan to be unveiled in November.

CASINO

The French retailer said sales went into reverse in the second quarter, reflecting weak consumer electronics demand in its top market Brazil, though number-two market France saw a marked improvement at its hypermarkets after price cuts.

ZODIAC

A powerful explosion at a Zodiac Aerospace factory in Eastern Washington state on Tuesday night caused five injuries and severely damaged the facility, authorities said.

