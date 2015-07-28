PARIS, July 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.64 percent at 0645 GMT.

ORANGE

France's largest telecom inched closer to a long-awaited recovery in the second quarter as customers shifted to high-speed mobile and broadband services, allowing it to confirm its annual profit, debt and dividend targets.

Orange's Polish unit surprised with 34 percent growth in its second-quarter net profit, citing lower depreciation and financial costs.

MICHELIN

French tyre maker Michelin MICP.PA posted solid gains in first-half sales and profit on Tuesday, holding firm to its full-year goals despite warning that it faced stiffer headwinds on raw materials and pricing.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said it was committing up to $2.17 billion to a collaboration with its long-time partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the hot area of cancer immunotherapy.

Separately, Sanofi also said new data analyses published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirmed that its vaccine candidate against dengue protected two-thirds of the participants in two late-stage studies.

THALES

The French defence and electronics group is set to announce a contract worth about one billion euros ($1.11 billion) to modernise four London Underground lines, French news website La Tribune reported.

SAINT GOBAIN

The French building materials group said it is increasing its interest in Indonesian building materials group PT Cipta Morta Utama to 100 percent from 51 percent.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group said it was awarded a contract for work on PETRONAS first floating liquefied natural gas facility.

KERING

Gucci, the flagship brand of French luxury and sportswear group Kering, posted a 4.6 percent rise in underlying second-quarter sales, marking a much sooner than expected rebound under its new creative and management duo.

ALSTOM

The engineering company is to accept 300 million euros less than previously agreed for its power turbines unit from General Electric as a contribution to the U.S.-based buyer's efforts to win antitrust clearance in Europe.

ECONOMY

French jobless claims rose again to a new record in June, albeit at a slower rate, as a growing recovery failed to translate into job creation in the euro zone's second largest economy.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....