PARIS, July 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures up 0.48 pct at 0658 GMT

AREVA, EDF

French state-controlled utility said it would buy between 51 and 75 percent of the reactor business of nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA based on a value of 2.7 billion euros ($2.96 billion) for the entire unit.

RENAULT

The carmaker said its first-half profit rose sharply as a weaker euro enhanced the effects of a market recovery in its home region, overcoming pricing setbacks for the French carmaker's older models.

SANOFI

The drugmaker's diabetes division reported lower sales in the second quarter, hurt by continued pricing pressure in the United States, but its biotech arm Genzyme recorded another quarter with double-digit growth.

ACCORHOTELS

Europe's largest hotel group predicted its operating profit would rise further this year as restructuring efforts continue to pay off and despite still challenging economic conditions in France and Brazil.

ALCATEL

The telecom network equipment maker posted second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations and announced the September departure of its chief executive ahead of being bought by rival Nokia.

ORANGE

France's Bpifrance public investment bank on Wednesday sold a 2 percent stake in French telecom operator Orange ORAN.PA in a deal worth about 801 million euros ($880 million).

ENGIE

First-half 2015 profit dropped due to lower gas prices and the unavailability of three of its seven Belgian nuclear plants, but the French utility maintained its earnings guidance and said it would invest 700 million euros in the life extension of two Belgian reactors.

DELHAIZE

The Belgian grocer, which Dutch rival Ahold AHLN.AS plans to buy, on Thursday posted better-than-expected sales results in its main markets in the United States and Belgium.

SAFRAN

France's Safran revised its core profit forecast higher on Thursday as it reported a 22.5 percent rise in first-half operating income buoyed by civil jet engine overhauls.

TECHNIP

The French oil services company swung to a net loss of 306.9 million euros ($337 million) in the second quarter after it took a 570 million charge following a restructuring plan announced earlier this month.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The building supplies company expects its business in France to stabilise in the second half but has concerns about the outlook for Germany.

NORBERT DENTRESSANGLE

A Paris commercial court gave U.S. group XPO Logistics the green light on Wednesday to proceed with its post-purchase integration of French transport firm Norbert Dentressangle, throwing out an injunction sought by a U.S. hedge fund.

ADP

The airports operator on Wednesday revealed that the tariff hike set by the French government for the period 2016-2020 would be lower than it had asked for.

ERAMET

The French mining and metallurgical group on Wednesday reported an operating loss of 70 million euros ($77.2 million) against a profit of 14 million a year earlier as a slump in prices outweighed the impact of a weak euro.

KLEPIERRE

The French shopping mall operator raised its 2015 earnings outlook slightly on an improving retail environment and higher cost savings expectations following its merger last year with Dutch group Corio.

VILMORIN

The French seeds group would consider taking over part of Syngenta's seed activities if these were put up for sale as part of the proposed takeover by U.S. rival Monsanto, the company said on Wednesday.

