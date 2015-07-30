PARIS, July 30 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures up 0.48 pct at 0658 GMT
AREVA, EDF
French state-controlled utility said it would buy between 51
and 75 percent of the reactor business of nuclear group Areva
AREVA.PA based on a value of 2.7 billion euros ($2.96 billion)
for the entire unit.
RENAULT
The carmaker said its first-half profit rose sharply as a
weaker euro enhanced the effects of a market recovery in its
home region, overcoming pricing setbacks for the French
carmaker's older models.
SANOFI
The drugmaker's diabetes division reported lower sales in
the second quarter, hurt by continued pricing pressure in the
United States, but its biotech arm Genzyme recorded another
quarter with double-digit growth.
ACCORHOTELS
Europe's largest hotel group predicted its operating profit
would rise further this year as restructuring efforts continue
to pay off and despite still challenging economic conditions in
France and Brazil.
ALCATEL
The telecom network equipment maker posted second-quarter
sales slightly lower than expectations and announced the
September departure of its chief executive ahead of being bought
by rival Nokia.
ORANGE
France's Bpifrance public investment bank on Wednesday sold
a 2 percent stake in French telecom operator Orange ORAN.PA in a
deal worth about 801 million euros ($880 million).
ENGIE
First-half 2015 profit dropped due to lower gas prices and
the unavailability of three of its seven Belgian nuclear plants,
but the French utility maintained its earnings guidance and said
it would invest 700 million euros in the life extension of two
Belgian reactors.
DELHAIZE
The Belgian grocer, which Dutch rival Ahold AHLN.AS plans to
buy, on Thursday posted better-than-expected sales results in
its main markets in the United States and Belgium.
SAFRAN
France's Safran revised its core profit forecast higher on
Thursday as it reported a 22.5 percent rise in first-half
operating income buoyed by civil jet engine overhauls.
TECHNIP
The French oil services company swung to a net loss of 306.9
million euros ($337 million) in the second quarter after it took
a 570 million charge following a restructuring plan announced
earlier this month.
SAINT-GOBAIN
The building supplies company expects its business in France
to stabilise in the second half but has concerns about the
outlook for Germany.
NORBERT DENTRESSANGLE
A Paris commercial court gave U.S. group XPO Logistics the
green light on Wednesday to proceed with its post-purchase
integration of French transport firm Norbert Dentressangle,
throwing out an injunction sought by a U.S. hedge fund.
ADP
The airports operator on Wednesday revealed that the tariff
hike set by the French government for the period 2016-2020 would
be lower than it had asked for.
ERAMET
The French mining and metallurgical group on Wednesday
reported an operating loss of 70 million euros ($77.2 million)
against a profit of 14 million a year earlier as a slump in
prices outweighed the impact of a weak euro.
KLEPIERRE
The French shopping mall operator raised its 2015 earnings
outlook slightly on an improving retail environment and higher
cost savings expectations following its merger last year with
Dutch group Corio.
VILMORIN
The French seeds group would consider taking over part of
Syngenta's seed activities if these were put up for sale as part
of the proposed takeover by U.S. rival Monsanto, the company
said on Wednesday.
