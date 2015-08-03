PARIS Aug 3 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures down 0.25 percent at 0601 GMT.
VEOLIA
The French water and waste group's first-half 2015 net
profit jumped 178 percent to 353 million euros as the weak euro,
better performance of energy unit Dalkia, cost cuts and income
from new recycling businesses helped the group post its sixth
consecutive quarter of higher earnings.
AREVA
The French nuclear group will seek partnerships with Chinese
energy companies that could see them take stakes in the company
in an upcoming multi-billion euro capital increase, its chairman
told the Journal de Dimanche.
AIRBUS
Iran plans to buy as many as 90 planes per year from Airbus
and rival U.S. planemaker Boeing to revamp its antiquated fleet
once Western sanctions are lifted, its state news agency IRNA
quoted a senior aviation official as saying on Sunday.
HEINEKEN
The world's third largest brewer reported higher first-half
results than markets expected and repeated its full-year
forecast of revenue and profit growth, albeit at a slower pace
than last year.
