PARIS Aug 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LAGARDERE

The French media group said it has agreed to buy airport travel retail company Paradies for $530 million in cash to create the second-largest player in the North American market.

CASINO

The French retailer said it was committed to maintaining pork prices at the 1.40 euros-a-kilo level agreed in a June agreement overseen by the government designed to support livestock farmers.

