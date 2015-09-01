PARIS, Sept 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

KERING

Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has been discussing for months with French luxury group Kering a possible purchase of its Sergio Rossi shoe brand but a deal is still far away, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

NUMERICABLE-SFR

European telecoms group Altice on Monday named sector expert Michel Combes as its chief operating officer and as chairman of its Numericable-SFR mobile phone business to help accelerate its expansion.

JCDECAUX

French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux buys a 70 percent stake in Peru's advertising company Eye Catcher Media, with founding shareholders Luiz Felipe Mauger and Miguel Claux, retaining a 30 percent stake in company.

