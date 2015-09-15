PARIS, Sept 14 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
MICHELIN
The European tyre market for new cars and light trucks grew
15 percent in September but was down 4 percent in China,
Michelin said on Monday.
PEUGEOT RENAULT
European car sales rose in August in Europe rose 11.5
percent against the same month last year.
AIRBUS
The European aerospace group opened its first jetliner
factory on U.S. soil on Monday and does not anticipate taking a
hit to aircraft orders from the economic slowdown in China,
Chief Executive Tom Enders said.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The airport operator said on Monday it saw a 3.5 percent
increase in passenger numbers in August to 9.6 million, with the
two Paris airports, Charles-de-Gaule and Orly, recording their
best month ever in terms of passenger traffic.
MICHELIN
The French tyre maker said the market for new tyres rose by
15 percent year-on-year in September in Western Europe and by 8
percent including Russia. The Chinese new tyre market was down 4
percent over the same period.
