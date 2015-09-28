PARIS, Sept 28 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ENGIE
Engie said it was uncertain when its two Belgian nuclear
reactors will restart, le Figaro reported quoting the company's
CEO Gerard Mastrallet. The Doel 3 and Tihange reactors operated
by its Belgian subsidiary Electrabel were shutdown in March 2014
for further tests following the discovery of microfissures in
2012.
ABINBEV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could bid about $106 billion for
SABMiller SAB.L within days, with an opening brewing industry
takeover offer expected as early as Monday morning, the Sunday
Times reported.
HEINEKEN
The brewer said it had set up a joint venture with
Africa-focused trading firm CFAO CFAO.PA in Ivory Coast to set
up a new brewery there.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said the European Commission had
granted market authorisation to its key new cholesterol drug
Praluent for the treatment of so-called "bad cholesterol," or
low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, in certain adult
patients with hypercholesterolemia.
The drug won U.S. regulatory approval in July.
AIRBUS
The European planemaker is pressing suppliers on its A320
jet programme to slash prices by at least 10 percent by 2019 in
order to make the company's main cash cow more competitive,
three people familiar with the matter said.
Atos and Airbus Defence and Space said they had
signed a strategic agreement in the field of cyber security.
ALTICE
Telecoms company Altice priced a downsized US$4.8bn
three-part high-yield bond issue on Friday that will help fund
its acquisition of Cablevision.
VINCI, EIFFAGE, BOUYGUES,
The French government plans to go ahead with the
construction of a TGV fast train line between Toulouse and Dax
in the southwest of France, Transport Minister Alain Vidales
said in a tweet on Saturday.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....