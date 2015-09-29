(Adds CAC 40 futures)

PARIS, Sept 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 1.1 pct at 0601 GMT

SANOFI

European pharmaceuticals group Sanofi SASY.PA on Tuesday said its application for review for its new drug, lixisenatide, a diabetes treatment, had been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sanofi and Eli Lilly said they agreed to end a lawsuit over Lilly's right to market a copy of the French drugmaker's injectable insulin product in the United States.

AIRBUS

Airbus sales chief John Leahy, on whose watch the European planemaker has sold planes worth a trillion dollars, is set to remain in his post, pushing aside earlier talk of retirement, two people with knowledge of the decision said.

SOCIETE GENERALE

French bank Societe Generale is considering closing up to one in five branches by 2020, financial daily Les Echos said on Monday, quoting labour union sources.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....