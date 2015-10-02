PARIS Oct 2 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI The French mass media company has taken steps to raise its stake in Telecom Italia to around 19 percent of the ordinary share capital, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a bid to increase its influence at the group.

AREVA, EDF French nuclear regulator ASN said on Thursday it would rule soon on nuclear group Areva's plans for dealing with weak spots in the EPR nuclear reactor it is building for utility EDF in Flamanville, France. CNP ASSURANCES The French insurance company said on Thursday it had entered in exclusive talks with competitor AG2R La Mondiale over a possible partnership in company retirement savings. AIR FRANCE-KLM Air France said on Thursday it plans to reduce its activities in 2016-2017 in order to safeguard its future, after talks with pilots over a restructuring plan failed on Wednesday. Air France will tell staff on Monday of "significant" job cuts, the heead of parent Air France-KLM told Europe 1 radio.

ECONOMY

France's economy is likely to expand less rapidly than the euro zone average in 2015 due to weak construction investment, but recovery is under way and unemployment appears to be stabilising after a long rise, the statistics office INSEE says.

