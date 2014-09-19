PARIS, Sept 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 September futures up 0.64 percent at 0616 GMT

VIVENDI

Media group Vivendi said on Friday it had signed a final agreement for the sale of its Brazilian broadband business GVT to Spain's Telefonica in a deal worth around 7.2 billion euros (9.29 billion US dollar) in cash and shares.

LAFARGE

Irish cement maker CRH is exploring a bid for all the assets rivals Lafarge and Holcim must sell to steer their mega-merger past competition watchdogs, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

EDF

A plan by the French government to allow private companies to buy stakes in state-owned hydropower businesses cannot work, the chief executive of utility EDF said on Thursday.

WENDEL

The investment firm said it cancelled 2 percent of its share capital in keeping with a plan announced in August.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas has hired a former top official at the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions office, people familiar with the matter said, part of the French bank's effort to build up its compliance department after its record settlement over sanctions violations.

SANOFI

The erectile dysfunction drug Stendra, currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use 30 minutes before sex, has now been approved for use as little as 15 minutes before sex. Sanofi holds a license to commercialize Stendra in Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and the Commonwealth of Independent States including Russia.

