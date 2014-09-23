PARIS, Sept 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 October futures up 0.03 pct at 0618 GMT

MICHELIN

French tyre maker Michelin may miss its goal for an improvement in sales volume of 3 percent this year amid weak European and emerging markets, Finance Chief Marc Henry told Les Echos daily.

BNP

BNP Paribas SA's board will decide on the departure and the successor of its chairman Baudouin Prot this week, French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported on Monday.

REXEL

Rexel's RXL.PA top shareholder, Ray Investment, said on Tuesday it had sold its remaining 7.13 percent stake in the electrical equipment supplier at 15.35 euros per share.

EDF

European Union state aid regulators will clear Britain's proposal to build a 16 billion pound nuclear plant with French utility EDF, a European Commission official said on Monday.

TOTAL

French oil major Total has been made a formal offer by mid-sized French refiner Rubis to buy its stake in the SARA refinery in the French Caribbean island of Martinique.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

French bank Credit Agricole said on Monday it had acquired 1.5 percent of Italian banking group Cassa di Risparmio di Parma e Piacenza SpA (Cariparma), bringing its total ownership stake in the group to 76.5 percent.

AIR FRANCE

A bitter Air France labour dispute deepened on Monday as management pledged to press ahead with its low-cost airline ambitions and pilots said that an eight day-old strike over the proposals would continue indefinitely as a result.

