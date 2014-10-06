PARIS Oct 6 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ILIAD
As it seeks to make an improved offer to buy T-Mobile US,
the French low-cost telecom group has gotten the backing of
private equity fund KKR and another fund, "probably Blackstone",
according to Les Echos newspaper. Iliad has set a mid-October
deadline to make a new bid to T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom,
sources earlier said.
EURODISNEY
The Paris-based Disney theme park said on Monday it had
agreed a 1 billion euro funding deal backed by its largest
shareholder, the Walt Disney Co DIS.N, which includes a share
sale and a debt restructuring, to allow it to invest in the
business.
AREVA
The French state-owned nuclear power group Areva will likely
decide this week to scale back investments in order to avoid
having its credit rating downgraded to junk status, weekly
newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche said.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................