PARIS Oct 9 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures up 1.1 percent
EDF
The former head of France's main employers' union, Laurence
Parisot, is interested in taking the helm of state-controlled
nuclear plan operator EDF, Le Figaro newspaper quoted her as
saying on Wednesday.
MICHELIN
The tyremaker may buy a budget range brand to complete its
portfolio of chiefly premium products, the group's chief
executive told France Info radio.
CASINO, CARREFOUR
French retailers Casino and Intermarche said they would
regroup their purchases of top branded products sold in France
to clinch better deals and fight back growing pricing pressure
from the Auchan-Systeme U alliance, Carrefour and Leclerc.
THALES
The French aerospace and defence group plans to reduce the
number of sites involved in research and development for its
avionics business to cut costs, a senior executive said.
The group plans to concentrate the work in four French sites
instead of six in a shake-up that will entail the transfer of
500 posts but no forced redundancies, Michel Mathieu, executive
vice-president of Thales Avionics, told Reuters.
SPIE
The French energy services firm is struggling to attract
investors for its Paris listing amid tough market conditions,
with books still not covered the day before the deal is due to
price and start trading, two sources familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
CLUB MED
The takeover battle for the company has blocked its
development for over a year and need to end quickly, independent
director Georges Pauget said in an interview with Les Echos
newspaper.
INGENICO
The payment systems company said it had extended its
multi-channel customer loyalty program - developed initially for
Sportpoint customers using smartcards or iPhones - to customers
using smartphones operating on Android.
AREVA
The French nuclear group said it had begun processing uranium
ore at its Canadian mill at McClean Lake, Saskatchewan, bringing
a new source of the radioactive metal to market after delays.
CGG
The oil and gas seismic services company provided an update
of its third quarter vessel utilisation and fleet allocation.
MACROECONOMICS
Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici was endorsed
on Wednesday by the European Parliament to serve in the key post
of economic affairs commissioners.
A left-right alliance of big parties in the European
Parliament delivered a near-complete endorsement of the new EU
executive on Wednesday, after a week of partisan haggling that
threatened to wreck Jean-Claude Juncker's line-up.
