PARIS Oct 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PUBLICIS

The world's third-largest advertising holding company by sales has agreed to buy 20 percent of digital advertising start-up Matomy Media Group for 227 pence per share, and has an option to purchase an additional 4.9 percent.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM is pressing ahead with expansion of its low cost brand in France and has a back-up plan if a deadlock with pilots continues, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac said in an interview published on Sunday.

ORANGE

Orange will not raise its 3.4-billion-euro (4.29 billion US dollar) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel, the French telecoms group's chief executive said in an interview on Sunday.

AIRBUS

European planemaker Airbus still plans to deliver its first A350 wide-body plane to launch customer Qatar Airways this year, but is aware that it is working for a "demanding" customer.

BNP PARIBAS

Poland's Bank BGZ will issue shares worth 2.24 billion zlotys ($676 million) to merge with BNP Paribas' Polish unit following BNP's acquisition of BGZ, the lenders said.

BPCE

One of France's largest banks is teaming up with social network Twitter Inc. this week to allow its customers to transfer money via tweets.

ECONOMY

Standard & Poor's affirmed France's 'AA' long-term rating, but changed the outlook to negative from stable in light of a deteriorating budgetary situation and difficulties pushing through reforms.

France must not shy away from further reforms of its costly unemployment benefit system, its economy minister said in a newspaper interview, fanning a debate that has divided the ruling Socialists and angered powerful trade unions.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Saturday that it is up to France to decide on its budget and that Paris should be treated with respect by its European partners.

