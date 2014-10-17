PARIS Oct 17 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures down 0.4 percent

AIR FRANCE

Air France and its main pilots' union SNPL said on Thursday they reached a tentative deal aimed at ending a dispute over the airline's low cost unit Transavia France, sending shares in the airline up 6 percent.

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group Accor said on Thursday sales growth accelerated in the third quarter as demand for hotel rooms improved slightly in France while Southern Europe continued to recover.

GDF-SUEZ

The board will next week consider a proposal that Chief Financial Officer Isabelle Kocher take up a role as number-two at the French utility, a newspaper reported on Friday, a move that could put her in line to be its new boss.

FAURECIA

French auto parts supplier Faurecia said third-quarter revenue rose 6.5 percent on a rebound in U.S. sales and a tentative recovery in Europe's vehicle market.

ORANGE

French telecoms group Orange has lowered the threshold of shareholder backing it needs in order for its 3.4 billion euro (4.36 billion US dollar) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel JAZ.MC to go through, it said in a statement.

DANONE

Nearly five years after it broke up with Britannia Industries Ltd, the French food and beverage maker is looking to part ways with its current joint venture (JV) partner, the Rahul Narang Group, two people familiar with the development said.

CHRISTIAN DIOR GROUP

Christian Dior Group, which owns 47 percent in French luxury groups LVMH, said revenues at Christian Dior Couture division rose 13 percent at actual exchange rates to 417 million euros over the period from July 1 to September 30.

GECINA

Gecina said Standard and Poor's rating agency raised the credit rating for the French builder by one notch to 'BBB+', assigning a stable outlook.

VIVENDI CANAL +

Vivendi's Canal+ and media holding ITI said on Thursday they would "review options" regarding their 51-percent stake in Polish broadcaster TVN following interest from potential buyers.

ETHANOL

Belgian ethanol producer Alcogroup and Swedish peer Lantmannen Agroetanol were raided by European Union antitrust regulators last week as they widened a 17 month long investigation into suspected rigging of oil and biofuels price benchmarks.

The European Commission announced the raids last week but did not name the companies targeted. The action followed raids of Shell, BP, Statoil, Argos Energies and Spain's Abengoa in May 2013.

AIRBUS

The planemaker said it had decided to adjust the production rate for its A330 family from the current rate of 10 to nine aircraft a month in Q4 2015 as it transitions towards its newer model the A330neo.

RABOBANK

Two former derivative traders for Dutch lender Rabobank were charged on Thursday with manipulating Libor, the latest actions from a U.S. investigation into the setting of the benchmark interest rate that has resulted in charges against nine individuals and $2 billion in penalties against five banks.

EBOLA

Spanish authorities reported four new patients with suspected Ebola symptoms on Thursday, including a feverish passenger who started shaking on an Air France flight to Madrid and a Spanish priest who had recently been in Liberia.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................