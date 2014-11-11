PARIS Nov 11 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
Regeneron and Sanofi announce positive results from phase 2b
study of dupilumab in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma
Says dupilumab demonstrated improvement in lung function,
reductions of severe exacerbations.
AIRBUS
Airbus Group aims to double the value of materials it
sources from China annually to $1 billion by 2020, a senior
China executive said on Tuesday.
The comments were made by Airbus' China Chief Operating
Officer Rafael Gonzalez-Ripoll-Garzon on the sidelines of
China's premiere airshow in Zhuhai.
FAURECIA
French auto parts supplier Faurecia said on Monday it was
aiming for sales of more than 4 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in
China by 2018, up from 2.3 billion estimated for this year, as
it expands in the world's biggest automotive market.
