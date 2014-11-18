PARIS Nov 18 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 November futures down 0.12 percent at 0703 GMT
SANOFI
Sanofi will hold a board meeting by telephone on Tuesday
from 1100 GMT to 1200 GMT, two sources close to the French
drugmaker told Reuters. The board is set to discuss Sanofi's
situation and governance after it summarily ousted its chief
executive Chris Viehbacher last month.
Meanwhile, Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug
alirocumab helped 10 times as many high-risk patients unable to
tolerate widely-used statins get their "bad" LDL cholesterol
down to target levels than Merck & Co's Zetia, according to data
from a clinical trial presented on Monday.
Separately Sanofi said on Tuesday it named Chief Scientific
Officer Gary Nabel as its Ebola response coordinator
BOUYGUES
Bouygues Construction said on Tuesday it won a 147 million
euros ($183.34 million)contract for the separation of the red
and green lines of the 28 May station of the Baku subway in
Azerbaijan.
LAFARGE
Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Tuesday it had
received competition clearance for its planned merger with
France's Lafarge from seven jurisdictions, and that other
clearances are expected between end-November and end- February.
AIR LIQUIDE
The industrial gases group said it would develop and supply
a network of 12 hydrogen fueling stations in the northeast of
the United States in collaboration with Toyota, which is working
to launch a new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)
there.
MICHELIN
The European tyre market for new cars and light trucks grew
3 percent in October, Michelin said. The market for replacement
tyres however shrunk by 7 percent, largely because of lower
demand for winter tyres given the unseasonably mild weather
across the continent, it said.
AIRBUS
Ivory Coast's national carrier Air Cote d'Ivoire has picked
Airbus AIR.PA to renew and expand its fleet after talks last
month with the European planemaker and Canada's Bombardier
BBDb.TO, the company's chief executive said on Monday.
EIFFAGE /VINCI
France's cash-strapped government is seeking to revamp
contracts with motorway operators which it considers too
generous, but its room for manoeuvre is thin.
INTERPARFUMS
The French cosmetics group said it aimed for 2015 sales of
between 300 million and 310 million euros and an increase in
operating margin, and that with available cash of around 200
million euros, it remained on the lookout for acquisitions.
For 2014 Interparfums confirmed its target for a 12 percent
rise in sales to 280 million euros at constant scope and for an
operating margin of around 10-11 percent of sales.
TECHNIP
Technip said it won a contract from Westlake Chemical
Corporation to provide detailed engineering and procurement
services to expand the recovery section of Westlake's Petro 1
ethylene plant at its complex in Sulphur, Louisiana, in the
United States.
TECHNICOLOR
Technicolor's top shareholder Vector Capital, wants an
independent third party to conduct a strategic review of the
French technology company, Associate Manager Alex Slusky told
French daily Les Echos.
Technicolor is suing Vector Capital, which controls 13
percent of the company, to terminate the governance agreement
kinking the two companies. Vector notably supports selling
Technicolor's set-top box business to focus on the patent
activity.
