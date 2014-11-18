PARIS Nov 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures down 0.12 percent at 0703 GMT

SANOFI

Sanofi will hold a board meeting by telephone on Tuesday from 1100 GMT to 1200 GMT, two sources close to the French drugmaker told Reuters. The board is set to discuss Sanofi's situation and governance after it summarily ousted its chief executive Chris Viehbacher last month.

Meanwhile, Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug alirocumab helped 10 times as many high-risk patients unable to tolerate widely-used statins get their "bad" LDL cholesterol down to target levels than Merck & Co's Zetia, according to data from a clinical trial presented on Monday.

Separately Sanofi said on Tuesday it named Chief Scientific Officer Gary Nabel as its Ebola response coordinator

BOUYGUES

Bouygues Construction said on Tuesday it won a 147 million euros ($183.34 million)contract for the separation of the red and green lines of the 28 May station of the Baku subway in Azerbaijan.

LAFARGE

Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Tuesday it had received competition clearance for its planned merger with France's Lafarge from seven jurisdictions, and that other clearances are expected between end-November and end- February.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases group said it would develop and supply a network of 12 hydrogen fueling stations in the northeast of the United States in collaboration with Toyota, which is working to launch a new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) there.

MICHELIN

The European tyre market for new cars and light trucks grew 3 percent in October, Michelin said. The market for replacement tyres however shrunk by 7 percent, largely because of lower demand for winter tyres given the unseasonably mild weather across the continent, it said.

AIRBUS

Ivory Coast's national carrier Air Cote d'Ivoire has picked Airbus AIR.PA to renew and expand its fleet after talks last month with the European planemaker and Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

EIFFAGE /VINCI

France's cash-strapped government is seeking to revamp contracts with motorway operators which it considers too generous, but its room for manoeuvre is thin.

INTERPARFUMS

The French cosmetics group said it aimed for 2015 sales of between 300 million and 310 million euros and an increase in operating margin, and that with available cash of around 200 million euros, it remained on the lookout for acquisitions.

For 2014 Interparfums confirmed its target for a 12 percent rise in sales to 280 million euros at constant scope and for an operating margin of around 10-11 percent of sales.

TECHNIP

Technip said it won a contract from Westlake Chemical Corporation to provide detailed engineering and procurement services to expand the recovery section of Westlake's Petro 1 ethylene plant at its complex in Sulphur, Louisiana, in the United States.

TECHNICOLOR

Technicolor's top shareholder Vector Capital, wants an independent third party to conduct a strategic review of the French technology company, Associate Manager Alex Slusky told French daily Les Echos.

Technicolor is suing Vector Capital, which controls 13 percent of the company, to terminate the governance agreement kinking the two companies. Vector notably supports selling Technicolor's set-top box business to focus on the patent activity.

