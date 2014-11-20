PARIS Nov 20 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
GEMALTO
Gemalto, which makes smart chips for mobile phones, bank
cards and biometric passports, is considering acquisitions to
speed up plans to surpass 600 million euros ($754 million) in
revenue from operations by 2017, its CEO said.
CGG
French seismic oil and gas services group CGG GEPH.PA is
considering putting itself up for sale after rebuffing an offer
from Technip TECF.PA, Bloomberg reported.
CASINO
French retailer Casino said that its e-commerce business
Cnova would be sold on the stock market at $7 per share, well
below a $12.50-$14.0 target range.
KPN
Dutch telecoms group KPN may sell its 20.5 percent stake in
German mobile operator Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE, but it
has not yet decided to do so, the group's chief executive told
an investor conference.
PEUGEOT PSA CITROEN
PSA Peugeot Citroen is preparing to cut another 3,450 French
jobs next year as the troubled carmaker pursues a recovery plan
under new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................