PARIS Nov 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures up 0.28 percent at 0753 GMT

AIRBUS

France has confirmed the selection of 12 Airbus A330 refuelling tankers for the French Air Force, Airbus Group AIR.PA said on Thursday.

Delta Air Lines Inc confirmed on Thursday a $14 billion order for 50 widebody jets from Airbus Group, a victory for the European planemaker that replaces older generation aircraft from Boeing Co BA.N in Delta's fleet.

TECHNIP

Technip said on Friday it was awarded a contract from Tupi BV,a consortium controlled by Petrobras Netherland and constituted also by BG and Galp, for the ongoing development of the Iracema North field, located in the Santos Basin pre-salt area, Brazil. Financial terms were not disclosed

AREVA

Standard & Poor's ratings agency said on Thursday it downgraded French nuclear group Areva's long-term and short-term debt to BB+ from BBB-, with a negative outlook, citing uncertainty about cash flows and recovery.

PUBLICIS

Publicis will unveil a four-year strategic plan on Dec. 4 and could provide details on its approach to shareholder returns after this month's deal to buy digital advertising specialist Sapient SAPE.O for $3.7 billion.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Shares in STMicroelectronics seen opening down 2-3 percent as CEO Carlo Bozotti tells Bloomberg a profit target may take longer to reach, traders said.

NUMERICABLE

Numericable, which is about to complete the acquisition of SFR, France's second biggest mobile network operator, is also open to buying SFR's smaller rival Bouygues Telecom, the chief executive of Numericable's owner said on Thursday.

SANOFI

Sanofi, which sacked its chief executive three weeks ago, gave a weak sales outlook for its diabetes drugs on Thursday, overshadowing plans to reap more than 30 billion euros ($38 billion) from new medicines.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................