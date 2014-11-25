PARIS Nov 25 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
Olivier Bohuon, the boss of medical device maker Smith &
Nephew, is the favourite to be named at the helm of
pharmaceutical maker Sanofi, according to the Figaro
newspaper. A Reuters report on November 18 cited industry
experts naming Bohuon, AstraZeneca's Pascal Soriot and former
Wyeth boss Bernard Poussot as potential candidates.
ZODIAC AEROSPACE
The maker of airplane interiors predicted a gradual return
towards normal levels of profitability in the current financial
year after posting lower 2014/15 profits, hit by currencies and
production delays in galleys and aircraft seating.
EDF
The sale of E.ON's Italian assets has drawn
interest from a handful of energy companies including French
utility EDF and investment funds on the final day for binding
bids, sources familiar with the matter said.
Separately, France's hardline CGT union called for a
nationwide one-day strike in the nuclear sector on Thursday to
protest over working conditions, a union official said.
