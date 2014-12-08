PARIS Dec 5 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 December futures down 0.08 pct at 0736 GMT
SAINT-GOBAIN
French building materials supplier Saint-Gobain said on
Monday it planned to buy a controlling stake in construction
chemicals group Sika for around 2.3 billion euros
($2.83 billion) and was putting its glass packaging unit
Verallia unit up for sale.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM achieved a 2 percent year-on-year increase in
passenger traffic last month, driven by growth on routes to and
from Latin America, data showed on Wednesday.
SAFRAN
French aerospace group Safran named Philippe Petitcolin as
its next chief executive when chairman and CEO Jean-Paul
Herteman retires next spring.
CLUB MEDITERRANEE
Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi raised his takeover bid for
Club Mediterranee to 24 euros a share on Friday, trumping a
23.50 euros offer for the struggling French holiday group from
Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang.
ALTICE
Telecoms group Altice's plan to buy the Portuguese
operations of Brazil's Oi OIBR3.SA for 7.4 billion euros ($9
billion) depends on winning the backing of shareholders in
Portugal Telecom SGPS PTC.LS, the holding company which owns
25.6 percent of Oi, a spokesman for Portugal Telecom said.
EDF
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Electricite de France SA's (EDF)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'A+', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and subordinated notes at
'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed EDF Energy Nuclear Generation
Group Ltd's Long-term IDR at 'A+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term
IDRs are Negative.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole Chairman Jean-Marie Sander was removed this
week from the board of a set of mutually-owned regional banks, a
spokesman said on Friday, an indication he has lost the support
of a grouping that is its main shareholder.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale has suspended its involvement in financing
a $10 billion coal mine, rail and port project being developed
by India's GVK conglomerate and Australian billionaire Gina
Rinehart, citing the project's years-long delay.
