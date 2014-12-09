PARIS Dec 9 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures down 0.7 pct at 0700 GMT
JCDECAUX
The world's biggest outdoor advertising group is exploring a
bid for the European advertising assets of U.S. rival Clear
Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc CCO.N, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Separately, the company said it had won a contract to run
the ad operations of the future Soho shopping mall in Panama
City, owned by Westline Enterprises Inc., for 10 years. It did
not give financial details.
TOTAL
The French oil major agreed to sell its remaining 10.4
percent stake in Gaz Transport & Technigaz to Singapore-based
investment group Temasek. Total had already cut its shareholding
from 30 percent in February. Total said it will have raised more
than $650 million overall from the sale of the entire stake.
AIRBUS
Britain and France have awarded a joint contract for
maintenance of their A400M Atlas military transport aircraft
fleet to Airbus Defence and Space, Britain's Ministry of Defence
said.
Boeing Co and Airbus' jetliner sales to Russia are likely to
be squeezed by a falling Russian ruble, the chief executive of
Aircastle Ltd said, a drop that could allow the aircraft lessor
to pick up some planes on the cheap.
EURONEXT
Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it is selling its
remaining stake of about 6 percent in Euronext through an
accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors. The 4.2
million shares are worth around 100 million euros based on
Monday's closing price of 24.66 euros.
KERING
The board of directors of the luxury and sportswear group
has decided to pay an interim dividend of 1.50 euros per share
for 2014 on Jan. 26.
RENAULT
The French carmaker is studying the possibility of marketing
its ultra low-cost cars in Europe with production at its
Moroccan site in Tangiers, Les Echos newspaper reported.
ALTICE
The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi
SA on Monday approved the sale of its Portuguese
assets to France's Altice SA for 7.4 billion euros ($9.1
billion).
