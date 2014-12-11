PARIS Dec 11 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures down 0.3 percent at 0703 GMT
AIRBUS
On the second day of its investor presentation, the focus
for the planemaker will be on the outlook for the A330 and the
slow-selling A380 after a disappointing 2016 outlook on
Wednesday.
Its shares slid 10.4 percent on Wednesday, their worst
drubbing in more than six years, after it predicted flat profits
in 2016, surprising investors who had expected new and recently
upgraded models to start boosting results that year.
SBM OFFSHORE
The oil platform leasing firm announced a restructuring and
establishment of new headquarters. It said it was in the process
of releasing about 600 contractor staff and an equal number of
permanent staff, totalling approximately 1,200 positions
worldwide, over the period 2014 and 2015.
ORANGE, NUMERICABLE-SFR, BOUYGUES
, ILIAD
France plans to award a new batch of mobile telecoms network
licences in December 2015 after holding an auction that the
government hopes will raise more than 2 billion euros ($2.49
billion).
The radio spectrum on offer, in the 700 megahertz band, will
go from being used for broadcast television to being used for
mobile broadband, known as 4G, said the office of Prime Minister
Manuel Valls in a statement on Wednesday.
Europe's telecoms industry is forecast to return to growth
in 2016 after six years of revenue declines, partly in response
to consolidation and expansion in fixed broadband sales, a
European industry body said in its annual report.
JC DECAUX
Outdoor advertising billboards specialist JC Decaux SA
said it had advertising company worldwide, announced
today that it has signed a global 15-year contract with Uk
telecoms group Vodafone to deploy small cells on its street
furniture assets.
DANONE
The French food group will hold a board meeting on Thursday
to discuss whether to keep or sell its medical nutrition
business, a person familiar with the matter said.
