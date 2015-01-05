PARIS Jan 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CLUB MED

French holiday company Club Mediterrannee is expected to back an offer from a consortium led by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang this week after Italian rival bidder Andrea Bonomi declined to raise his offer on Friday.

Global Resorts, the investment vehicle of Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, has decided not to raise its offer for struggling French resort operator Club Mediterranee and to withdraw its bid, ending France's longest-running takeover battle.

VIRBAC

Laboratory company Virbac completed on Friday the acquisition of two anti-parasite treatments for dogs from US group Eli Lilly for a total consideration of $410 million, financed by debt.

Virbac said the acquisition would lift underlying earnings starting next year.

RENAULT / PEUGEOT

France's floundering economy pushed car sales 6.8 percent lower year-on-year in December, while Spanish sales jumped by 21.4 percent, helped by a subsidy scheme, and also rose in Italy, according to auto industry associations.

VALNEVA

The French biotechnology company has agreed to buy a vaccine called Dukoral and other assets for 45 million euros from Crucell Sweden. The deal will be financed by a capital increase and debt, and is expected to be completed in February.

