PARIS Jan 9 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
Pharmaceutical groups Sanofi and Regeneron unveiled two
clinical trials showing that a monthly dose of experimental drug
alirocumab was effective in patients with high cholesterol.
SODEXO
The French catering-to-vouchers group posted organic growth
of 2.3 percent to reach revenue of 5.08 billion euro in the
first quarter of its fiscal year.
HERMES
The French luxury goods company achieved its 2014 sales
target and is looking to expand in Germany through bigger stores
in cities where it already has shops, according to an
executive's interview with German daily Handelsblatt.
CELLECTIS
The cancer therapy company said it plans to carry out an
initial public offering in the United States. The timing, number
of shares and price of the proposed offering have not yet been
determined..
