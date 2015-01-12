PARIS Jan 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

Pharmaceutical groups Sanofi and Regeneron said in a statement that the European Medicines Agency has accepted to review their application for cholesterol-lowering drug alirocumab.

ORANGE

The French telecoms group is close to agreeing to buy out its partners in the Cloudwatt venture, launched as a potential competitor to Amazon Web Services, for an undisclosed price, French media reports said.

The three partners, Orange with 44 percent, the French government with 33 percent and Thales with 22 percent, had planned to invest 225 million euros ($266 million) in the project.

BUREAU VERITAS

The testing services company bought a 70 percent stake in a Chinese company called Ningbo Hengxin for an undisclosed price as it seeks to expand in the country.

M6

France's second-biggest private broadcaster finalised the puchase at an undisclosed price of Oxygem, a small media company that owns websites including Radins.com and Fourchette-et-bikini.fr.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report..... ($1 = 0.8443 euros)