PARIS Jan 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

GDF-SUEZ

The French utility aims to double its power generation capacity from renewable energy in Europe between 2015 and 2025 and will focus in particular on marine energies, the company said on Tuesday.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM on Tuesday denied a report in French daily Le Figaro that it could announce around 5,000 jobs in the coming weeks.

The group, which last month issued its third profit warning since July, said it had announced in December plans to further cut costs but that it was premature to provide details.

HAVAS

French advertising group Havas has acquired Bird & Schulte Advertising, a Germany-based agency, for an undisclosed price.

ICADE

French property group Icade sold 257.2 million euros ($303 million) in assets in Dec. 2014, including Link and Mr Bricolage.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....